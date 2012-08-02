Aug 2 Women's apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in sales at its
stores open for at least a year as higher prices and new styles
put off shoppers.
July same-store sales at the company fell 15.6 percent,
below analysts expectations of a 14 percent decline, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's move away from fast fashion merchandising
practices has hurt results at both its namesake and Arden B
stores in the past few quarters. Higher prices for many products
has also put off shoppers.
The company has been struggling to woo fashion-conscious
teenagers with new styles, reflected by lackluster sales of its
assortment of tops.
The company, which also sells accessories such as hats,
watches and jewelry, forecast an adjusted loss of 6 to 7 cents.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects sales of $135.3 million for the
quarter, below analysts' expectations of $136.2 million.
Wet Seal had said last week it was in talks with major
shareholder Clinton Group after the investor called for a sale
of the company.
Shares of the Foothill Ranch, California-based company,
closed at $2.77 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.