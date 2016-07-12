ASPEN, Colo., July 11 The chief executive of
WeWork said on Monday that the co-working office space provider
would hit a revenue run-rate of $1 billion next year.
WeWork, one of the biggest 'unicorns' - startups worth more
than $1 billion - recently raised more than $400 million at a
valuation that sources pegged at more than $15 billion. The
company provides office space for startups and others, stressing
the community-oriented character of its facilities.
The company's valuation far exceeds that of publicly traded
companies such as Regus Plc that also rent shared
offices.
Speaking at the Fortune technology conference in Aspen,
Colorado, CEO Adam Neumann said that if his company can reach 1
million customers in the United States - which he said was
readily achievable - it would have annual sales of $12 billion
and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization of $4 billion.
Neumann, who appeared with his wife and business partner
Rebekah Neumann, the chief brand officer for the company, said
the company was in the "community" business, rather than the
real estate business.
He said that would protect WeWork's business in the event of
a recession, which some analysts have cited as a big risk for
the company.
"When times are tough, people want to be surrounded by
people," he said. "We'd do extremely well through a recession,
for a variety of reasons."
(Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bill Rigby)