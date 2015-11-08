(Adds background)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK Nov 8 Weyerhaeuser Co will
purchase Plum Creek Timber Co Inc in a deal announced on
Sunday that the two companies said would create a $23 billion
timber, land and forest products company, the largest in the
United States.
The new company, which will keep the Weyerhaeuser name, will
manage more than 13 million acres of timberland that will allow
it to drive economies of scale and capitalize on the U.S.
housing recovery, the companies said.
The merger combines the two largest owners of timberland in
the United States.
"Both companies have historically looked to grow their
timberland resource asset base, in others words to acquire more
timberlands, so here's an opportunity for both of us to
accomplish that," Plum Creek Chief Executive Officer Rick Holley
said in a telephone interview.
Under the terms of the merger, Plum Creek's shareholders,
who will need to approve the deal, will receive 1.60 shares of
Weyerhaeuser for each Plum Creek share. The companies said the
exchange implies a premium of 13.8 percent to a weighted average
price ratio of Plum Creek shares to Weyerhaeuser shares.
The transaction could amount to about $8.4 billion based on
about 174 million Plum Creek shares outstanding and
Weyerhaeuser's closing price of $30.40 on Friday. The joint
company's equity value would amount to $23 billion. Plum Creek
was not able to confirm that figure.
Holley said that combining the two companies, which operate
as real estate investment trusts and are popular with asset
managers seeking to hold timber in their portfolios, will be
able to attract larger investors both at home and globally.
"If you want to invest in this asset class - and many, many
do - this is where you go, to this new company,' said Holley.
Holley and Weyerhaeuser's chief executive, Doyle Simons,
said in a phone interview that they did not foresee any
regulatory or shareholder obstacles to the deal, which they
expect to close late in the first quarter or earlier in the
second quarter of 2016. The boards of both companies have
unanimously backed the merger.
Holley will serve as non-executive chairman of
Weyerhaeuser's board.
Simons said cost synergies would amount to $100 million but
that there would be "many synergies above and beyond that".
Weyerhaeuser plans to spin off its cellulose fibers
business, but Simons said that process was still in its early
stages. He declined to say how much the business was worth.
Seattle-based Plum Creek owns approximately 6.2 million
acres of timberlands located in over 19 states. Weyerhaeuser,
based in nearby Federal Way, Washington, manages 6.9 million
acres, primarily in the Pacific Northwest.
Weyerhaeuser said it intends to execute a $2.5 billion share
repurchase program shortly after closing the deal. The company
said the net financial impact would be as if the deal had been
structured with about 70 percent stock and 30 percent cash.
The combined company expects to maintain Weyerhaeuser's
current annual dividend of $1.24 per common share, which would
be a 13 percent increase on the dividend currently received by
Plum Creek shareholders, the companies said.
Morgan Stanley is serving as financial adviser and Cravath,
Swaine & Moore is serving as legal counsel for Weyerhaeuser .
Goldman Sachs is lead financial adviser to Plum Creek. BofA
Merrill Lynch is also a financial advisor to the company.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is legal counsel.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)