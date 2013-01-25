Jan 25 Weyerhaeuser Co, a century-old
producer of forest products, reported its highest revenue in
more than four years, adding heft to recent government data
showing that a recovery in the U.S. housing market has taken
hold.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 25 percent to $2 billion - best
since the third quarter of 2008 - and the company said it
expected significantly higher current-quarter earnings in its
wood products business, its largest.
The business, which sells lumbers and structural panels to
residential and light commercial markets, had net revenue of
$832 million in the December quarter. About 21 percent of the
company's pretax earnings of $182 million came from the
business.
Chief Executive Dan Fulton said the recovering housing
market helped Weyerhaeuser improve its profit and raise dividend
last year, and that the company would look to build on that.
Housing starts rose 12.1 percent last month to their highest
level since June 2008, a report from the U.S. Commerce
Department showed last week. Permits for future home
construction were also the highest in about 4-1/2 years.
The recovery in the housing market has already helped
Weyerhaeuser, with its shares jumping 58 percent over the past
year. It has a market value of about $17 billion. Rival Plum
Creek Timber Co Inc's shares rose 21 percent.
Weyerhaeuser, starting out as Weyerhaeuser Timber Co in 1900
when Frederick Weyerhaeuser and 15 partners bought 900,000 acres
of timberland, now owns or controls more than 6 million acres,
mainly in the United States, and manages another 14 million
acres under long-term licenses in Canada.
Its net income for the fourth quarter more than doubled to
$143 million, or 26 cents per share, from $65 million, or 12
cents per share, a year earlier. Gross margin rose 41 percent to
$420 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 21 cents on revenue of
$1.82 billion for the Federal Way, Washington-based company,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.