PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 31 Timber conglomerate Weyerhaeuser Co's third-quarter profit rose as it recorded a gain of about $1 billion on the divestiture of its home building unit.
Net income rose to $1.15 billion , or $2.15 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $157 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Third-quarter earnings include $966 million from discontinued operations related to the divestiture of Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company.
Excluding items, the company reported net earnings of $178 million, or 33 cents per share.
Revenue was nearly flat at $1.9 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company divested its homebuilding subsidiary, Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company, for $2.7 billion last November. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW YORK, April 19 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the largest refiner on the U.S. East Coast, will not be taking any rail deliveries of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil in June, a source familiar with delivery schedules said on Tuesday - a sign that the impending start of the Dakota Access Pipeline is upending trade flows.