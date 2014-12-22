Dec 22 Wenfeng Great World Chain Development Corp

* Says controlling shareholder plans to sell 29.8 percent stake in the company for 1.73 billion yuan ($278.08 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13U7Vp3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)