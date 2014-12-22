BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Wenfeng Great World Chain Development Corp
* Says controlling shareholder plans to sell 29.8 percent stake in the company for 1.73 billion yuan ($278.08 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13U7Vp3
($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.