Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 China's Weifu High-Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 50-55 pct y/y at 1.20-1.24 billion yuan (195.92-202.45 million US dollar)
