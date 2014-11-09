Bubba Watson of the U.S. after completing the eighth hole during the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHHAI American Bubba Watson sank a 30-yard bunker shot for eagle at the par-five 18th to earn a spot in a playoff and then drained a lengthy birdie putt on the same hole minutes later to win the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament on Sunday.

Watson, the reigning U.S. Masters champion, added another big title to his resume when he holed from about 18 feet at the first extra hole to edge South African Tim Clark after the pair finished tied on 11-under-par 277 at Sheshan Golf Club.

Clark missed his birdie chance from about 20 feet, his putt holding a good line but running out of steam just inches from the hole.

Earlier, Clark had birdied the final hole in regulation to card 69, while Watson shot 70 in the same penultimate group.

They finished one shot ahead of Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, Japan's Hiroshi Iwata and American Rickie Fowler after an exciting final round in which five players were tied for the lead late in the round.

McDowell, who had led the $8.5 million tournament for the first three days, and Iwata both had good birdie chances to join the playoff but their putts slid left of the hole.

