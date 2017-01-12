BRIEF-Iou Financial Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
(Corrects to add dropped word "with" in headline)
Jan 12 Canada's AltaGas is in talks to merge with WGL Holdings Inc, the parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, in a deal worth $5 billion-$6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WGL's shares rose 6.8 percent to $81 in late-afternoon trading on Thursday, while AltaGas's stock was down 1.3 pct at C$33.65.
A deal could be announced this month assuming that the talks do not fall apart, or see another bidder, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2jcr9kM)
Regulatory or political pushback could be a potential obstacle to any deal, one of the people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.
WGL was weighing options in November, including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA. (reut.rs/2ilgi3H)
AltaGas and WGL were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Iou Financial Inc releases financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua