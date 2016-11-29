Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Nov 29 WGL Holdings Inc, parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, is weighing options including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of WGL, which has a market value of about $3.50 billion, rose as much as 14 percent to a record high of $77.25.
WGL has held preliminary talks with Iberdrola but no agreement has been reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Washington, D.C.-based WGL is working with financial advisers and could also decide to remain independent, the report said. (bloom.bg/2gFNfbI)
WGL, which provides natural gas services in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, had long-term debt of $1.44 billion as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.
Iberdrola's spokesman declined to comment and WGL was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.