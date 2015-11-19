FRANKFURT Nov 19 German cooperative lenders DZ Bank and WGZ Bank have agreed in principle on a merger creating the country's fourth-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank , Commerzbank and KfW with roughly 500 billion euros ($534 billion) in assets.

Six years after scrapping their latest of several earlier merger attempts, DZ Bank and WGZ Bank will now combine to form a central bank for Germany's more than 1,000 cooperative banks, where customers are also owners, the banks said on Thursday.

The main function of DZ Bank and WGZ Bank is to supply services like transaction banking or liquidity management for cooperative banks as well as products like Union Investment-branded investment funds, Schwaebisch Hall-branded home loans or R+V-branded insurance policies.

DZ Bank and WGZ Bank said they had agreed on a memorandum of understanding and expected to sign a merger contract in March or April, with the transaction expected to take effect in August.

The lenders expect annual cost savings of about 100 million euros and plan to spread job cuts fairly between the two firms.

"The market environment, which is defined by regulatory measures, low interest rates and digitalisation, opens up new profit and growth opportunities for the cooperative banks and the combined cooperative central bank", DZ Bank Chief Executive Wolfgang Kirsch said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)