FRANKFURT Nov 19 German cooperative lenders DZ
Bank and WGZ Bank have agreed in principle on a merger creating
the country's fourth-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank
, Commerzbank and KfW with roughly
500 billion euros ($534 billion) in assets.
Six years after scrapping their latest of several earlier
merger attempts, DZ Bank and WGZ Bank will now combine to form a
central bank for Germany's more than 1,000 cooperative banks,
where customers are also owners, the banks said on Thursday.
The main function of DZ Bank and WGZ Bank is to supply
services like transaction banking or liquidity management for
cooperative banks as well as products like Union
Investment-branded investment funds, Schwaebisch Hall-branded
home loans or R+V-branded insurance policies.
DZ Bank and WGZ Bank said they had agreed on a memorandum of
understanding and expected to sign a merger contract in March or
April, with the transaction expected to take effect in August.
The lenders expect annual cost savings of about 100 million
euros and plan to spread job cuts fairly between the two firms.
"The market environment, which is defined by regulatory
measures, low interest rates and digitalisation, opens up new
profit and growth opportunities for the cooperative banks and
the combined cooperative central bank", DZ Bank Chief Executive
Wolfgang Kirsch said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)