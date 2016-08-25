HONG KONG Aug 25 China pork company WH Group
Ltd said on Thursday a major investor, Chinese private
equity firm CDH Investments, plans to sell an aggregate 10.61
percent stake in the company in placements that could raise
HK$9.25 billion ($1.19 billion).
WH Group, owner of the world's largest pork producer and
processor Smithfield Foods Inc, said in a Hong Kong
stock exchange filing that CDH had informed the pork firm it
plans to sell an aggregate 1.55 billion shares, at HK$5.95 each.
The sale will be carried out via a series of deals, including
private placements to buyers that could include existing
shareholders.
Shares in WH Group ended 1.5 percent up on Wednesday at
HK$6.26 before the CDH plan was announced, and slid 4.5 percent
early in Thursday trading to HK$5.98, marginally above the CDH
placement price.
CDH's shareholding in the Chinese pork company will be
reduced to 19.77 percent from 30.39 percent on completion of the
deals, WH Group said. WH Group gave no reason for the share
sales among the major shareholders.
CDH officials in Hong Kong weren't immediately available for
comment.
As part of the CDH deal, another major WH Group investor
Rise Grand Group Ltd will buy 292 million of the shares, raising
its stake to 36.01 percent from 34.02 percent.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Wednesday reported part
of the CDH sale plan, citing a deal marketing term sheet.
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)