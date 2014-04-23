AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
HONG KONG, April 23 WH Group Ltd has cut the number of shares in its Hong Kong initial public offering, reducing the size of the deal to up to $1.88 billion from the $5.3 billion originally planned, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The company is offering 1.299 billion new shares, down from the 3.65 billion new and existing shares in its original plan. The price range of HK$8.00 to HK$11.25 per share ($1.03-$1.45) remains unchanged.
The IPO is slated to be priced on April 29, with the shares debuting on the Hong Kong stock exchange on May 8, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig