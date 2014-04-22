HONG KONG, April 22 China's WH Group Ltd, the
world's biggest pork company, is slashing its proposed
Hong Kong initial public offering and delaying pricing of the
deal to next week due to lack of demand, IFR reported on
Tuesday, citing sources close to the company.
The company will now sell fewer primary shares than
initially planned, and no stock from existing shareholders, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The exact scale of the
downsizing of the IPO could not be immediately confirmed.
WH Group declined to comment on the report.
WH Group and shareholders including Goldman Sachs,
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and CDH
Investments offered a combined 3.65 billion shares, valuing the
total deal at up to HK$41.06 billion ($5.3 billion).
Pricing had been slated for April 22, and the company had
been due to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on April 30.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)