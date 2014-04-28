HONG KONG, April 28 China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, will likely price its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of expectations, IFR reported on Monday, citing guidance sent to prospective investors in the deal.

Hit by weak investor demand, WH slashed the size of the IPO last week by two-thirds to up to $1.9 billion.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said the revised deal had a "well oversubscribed" book and will likely be priced at the bottom of the HK$8.00-$11.25 per share range.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)