LONDON Feb 23 Britain's financial regulator has
fined W H Ireland 1.2 million pounds ($1.7 million) for
inadequate controls to prevent trading abuses, prompting the
asset manager and broker to ask shareholders for a similar sum.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also banned WHI
from taking on new customers in its corporate broking division
until May 4. The division is focused on small and mid-cap
companies.
Failures between January and June 2013 covered inadequate
personal account dealing rules for employees, and insufficient
controls to ensure that inside information did not leak to the
public side of its business.
Separately on Tuesday, WHI said it raised 1.07 million
pounds through a placement of new shares in the market and would
use the funds for "corporate purposes".
At 0930 GMT, shares in WHI were up 2.5 percent at 87 pence,
below the 90 pence per share placement price.
"We regret that we fell short of the FCA's expectations but
since the beginning of my tenure in early 2013, significant
changes have been made at the company and new specific oversight
functions have been created," WHI Chief Executive Richard
Killingbeck said in a statement.
The FCA said WHI had around 87 corporate broking clients,
and 9,000 private wealth clients with about 2.5 billion pounds
of assets under management when the failings occurred.
The problems were identified in August 2013 in a report from
an external or "skilled" person appointed by the watchdog. Some
of the report's recommendations were not implemented properly,
the FCA said.
"In this case, WHI's failings were aggravated by the failure
to implement adequately the skilled person's recommendations,"
FCA director of enforcement, Mark Steward said in a statement.
"It is one thing to be given a chance, for the chance not to
be taken up is especially culpable," Steward said.
($1 = 0.7076 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)