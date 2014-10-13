Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 UK-based investment bank and brokerage WH Ireland Group Plc named Robert Race as the head of wealth management in its Manchester office.
He joins form Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, where he was the head of its Manchester Office for 13 years.
Race will focus on developing the company's private wealth management business in the North West, WH Ireland said.
Race is also the chairman of the London Stock Exchange's north west regional advisory group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.