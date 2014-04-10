BRIEF-ITS Group Q1 revenue falls to 41.1 million euros
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
LONDON, April 10 British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith raised its first-half payout to shareholders on Thursday, reflecting its confidence as it posted first half profits up 3 percent.
The firm, which has over 1,200 stores, primarily in the UK, on Thursday said headline pretax profit for the six months to was 70 million pounds ($117 million), up from 68 million pounds posted a year ago.
It said it would pay a dividend of 10.8 pence, up 15 percent on the prior year. "The increase in interim dividend reflects the Board's confidence in the future prospects of the group," it said. ($1 = 0.5971 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
* Q1 revenue EUR 41.1 million ($44.70 million) versus EUR 43.4 million year ago
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago