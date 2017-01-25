(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Rahul B
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery
retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on
Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at
airports and train stations over the Christmas period.
The company, which operates more than 1,300 stores, mostly
in the UK, said comparable group sales were up 1 percent in the
21 weeks to Jan. 21, with total sales rising 2 percent.
Sales at its Travel division, which comprises outlets at
airports, railway and motorway service stations as well as
hospitals and workplaces, rose 10 percent, helped in part by
currency movements as the company operates over 190 shops
abroad.
"As a result of the performance in Travel we expect group
profit growth for the year to be slightly ahead of plan," Chief
Executive Stephen Clarke said in a trading statement.
The company's shares were up 7 percent at 1522 pence by 0947
GMT, making them the top performer on the FTSE Mid Cap
index.
RBC Capital Markets analysts said strong growth in Travel
against tough comparisons so early in the year was encouraging.
The company's financial year ends in August.
However, the group, which will celebrate its 225th
anniversary this year, said comparable sales in its high street
business were down 3 percent with total sales falling 4 percent.
Its Travel business has consistently outperformed the High
Street unit, owing to increased competition from other retailers
and supermarkets and online shopping.
WH Smith reported its first rise in group like-for-like
sales in 12 years last October with the improvement coming
primarily from robust sales by the travel business.
But the company also said on Wednesday that its cost
efficiency programme was on track and gross margin was up
year-on-year.
In October Clarke had told reporters the company was looking
to cut costs by consolidating factories and negotiating better
prices with suppliers to cut its costs.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, Editing by Susan Thomas,
Greg Mahlich)