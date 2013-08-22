LONDON Aug 22 British books and stationery
retailer WH Smith said on Thursday it would meet full
year forecasts as its strategy to improve profit margins and
cost savings continued to pay off.
In a trading update ahead of the publication of the firm's
year to Aug. 31 results in October it said its travel division -
outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service
stations, hospitals and work places - had continued its good
performance and was making further progress in winning new
business both in Britain and overseas.
WH Smith said its high street business continued to deliver
a solid performance despite a strong publishing schedule in the
second half of the previous year which made comparatives
tougher.
Analysts are forecasting a pretax profit of about 107
million pounds ($168 million) for the 2012-13 year.
Steve Clarke took over from Kate Swann as chief executive on
July 1. He was previously in charge of the high street division.
Clarke has continued Swann's strategy of offsetting the
impact of a tough consumer environment and falling underlying
sales with improved gross margins through better buying and a
mix of more profitable products as well as cost cutting.
Shares in WH Smith, up 42 percent over the last year, closed
Wednesday at 815 pence, valuing the business at 1 billion
pounds.