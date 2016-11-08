BANGKOK Nov 8 WHA Corp, Thailand's
biggest warehouse developer, plans to raise the size of its real
estate investment trust (REIT) to about 13 billion baht ($372
million) this month from 9 billion baht, creating the largest
Thai warehouse and logistics REIT.
WHA said in a statement on Tuesday it aims to raise the
trust's value by up to 4.5 billion baht by the end of the month.
Looking further ahead, WHA plans to continue raising the
size of the unit trust by transferring assets worth 3-4 billion
baht to the REIT in 2017, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Group Chief
Executive Officer told a news conference.
Some 3.16 billion baht of this month's increase will come
from offering new units of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and
Leasehold REIT to existing holders and some new
investors. A further 1.3 billion baht will be loans from
financial institutions and the rest from rental insurance fees.
Sittichai Mahaguna, head of investment banking at
Kasikornbank, advisor to the REIT, told reporters the
trust will offer new units at 10 baht each to existing holders
at ratio of 1 new unit for 2.3680 existing units in late
November.
The underlying assets to be transferred to the trust will be
two logistics centres with combined rental areas of 157,215
square metres, it said.
Jareeporn also told reporters WHA is also considering the
possibility of combining the REIT with its 9-billion baht WHA
Premium Factory and Warehouse property fund. A
decision is expected next year, he said.
($1 = 34.9500 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Danananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)