BANGKOK Nov 8 WHA Corp, Thailand's biggest warehouse developer, plans to raise the size of its real estate investment trust (REIT) to about 13 billion baht ($372 million) this month from 9 billion baht, creating the largest Thai warehouse and logistics REIT.

WHA said in a statement on Tuesday it aims to raise the trust's value by up to 4.5 billion baht by the end of the month.

Looking further ahead, WHA plans to continue raising the size of the unit trust by transferring assets worth 3-4 billion baht to the REIT in 2017, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer told a news conference.

Some 3.16 billion baht of this month's increase will come from offering new units of WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold REIT to existing holders and some new investors. A further 1.3 billion baht will be loans from financial institutions and the rest from rental insurance fees.

Sittichai Mahaguna, head of investment banking at Kasikornbank, advisor to the REIT, told reporters the trust will offer new units at 10 baht each to existing holders at ratio of 1 new unit for 2.3680 existing units in late November.

The underlying assets to be transferred to the trust will be two logistics centres with combined rental areas of 157,215 square metres, it said.

Jareeporn also told reporters WHA is also considering the possibility of combining the REIT with its 9-billion baht WHA Premium Factory and Warehouse property fund. A decision is expected next year, he said.

