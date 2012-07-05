PANAMA CITY, July 4 South Korea angered
conservationists on Wednesday by proposing to conduct whaling
for scientific research, a practice that critics say would skirt
a global ban on whale hunting.
South Korea announced its proposal at a meeting of the
International Whaling Commission in Panama City. Critics say the
move was modeled on Japan's introduction of scientific whaling
after a 1986 moratorium on commercial whaling.
Japan argues it has a right to monitor the whales' impact on
its fishing industry.
"South Korea announced its intention to resume whale hunting
for scientific purposes," said Tomas Guardia, Panama's
representative to the international body.
"We are worried about this proposal because it goes against
the ban ... we don't support whale hunting under any
circumstances," Guardia said.
South Korea said its fishermen were complaining that growing
whale populations were depleting fishing stocks, an assertion
that the World Wildlife Fund said had no scientific basis.
Environmental activists say the term scientific whaling is a
thinly veiled ruse to allow hunting in countries where whale
meat is a popular delicacy. South Korea sells whale meat from
animals accidentally caught in fishing nets.
"It's an absolute shock this happened at this meeting and
it's an absolute disgrace because to say that hunting whales is
happening in the name of science is just wrong. Essentially, its
commercial whaling in another form," James Lorenz from
Greenpeace told Australian television.
Lorenz said South Korea must take its proposal to the
Whaling Commission's science committee.
The minke whales that South Korea proposes hunting are
considered endangered, the World Wildlife Fund said in a
statement.
