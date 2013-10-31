(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says WHA
Corporation Public Company Limited's (WHA; A-(tha)/Stable/F2(tha)) investment in
Thailand's Solar PV Rooftop project is not likely to affect the company's credit
metrics while the cash inflow to WHA from the investment is unlikely to be
significant over the next three to four years.
Thailand's state utilities have agreed to purchase up to 8.52 megawatts of solar
power from WHA's joint ventures taking part in the Ministry of Energy's Solar PV
Rooftop program, in which households and commercial operators submit proposals
to sell electricity generated by solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on their roof
tops to state utilities.
WHA's stake in each joint venture is about 75%. According to the company, the
total project cost for 8.52 megawatts is about THB600m, which will be financed
at the joint ventures with no recourse to their shareholders. WHA expects the
joint ventures to have debt-to-equity ratios of 3:1. WHA's estimated investment
in these joint ventures is about THB113m and it does not expect significant
additional capital injection. In Fitch's view, this investment amount is not
likely to have significant impact on its financial leverage.
Although WHA holds 75% stakes in the joint ventures, Fitch will deconsolidate
debt and operating cash flows of these joint ventures when analyzing WHA's
credit metrics. This is because the projects are likely to be financed by
project loans, which means the first priority of the joint ventures' cash flows
is to service the obligations under the project loans. Therefore, WHA has less
control over the cash flows of the joint ventures. Additionally, WHA says the
project loans have no recourse to support from WHA, should the joint ventures
fail to make payments. If substantial funding is subsequently provided by WHA to
the joint ventures, Fitch would re-assess the non-recourse nature of the
structure and may potentially consolidate (fully or partially) the joint venture
liabilities on WHA's balance sheet for the purposes of its analysis.
The contribution from the joint ventures to WHA, which will be taken into our
consideration in analyzing WHA's credit metrics, is dividend payment. Fitch
believes the joint ventures are unlikely to make dividend payments for the first
three to four years of the projects.