Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says WHA Corporation Public Company Limited's (WHA; A-(tha)/Stable/F2(tha)) investment in Thailand's Solar PV Rooftop project is not likely to affect the company's credit metrics while the cash inflow to WHA from the investment is unlikely to be significant over the next three to four years.

Thailand's state utilities have agreed to purchase up to 8.52 megawatts of solar power from WHA's joint ventures taking part in the Ministry of Energy's Solar PV Rooftop program, in which households and commercial operators submit proposals to sell electricity generated by solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on their roof tops to state utilities.

WHA's stake in each joint venture is about 75%. According to the company, the total project cost for 8.52 megawatts is about THB600m, which will be financed at the joint ventures with no recourse to their shareholders. WHA expects the joint ventures to have debt-to-equity ratios of 3:1. WHA's estimated investment in these joint ventures is about THB113m and it does not expect significant additional capital injection. In Fitch's view, this investment amount is not likely to have significant impact on its financial leverage.

Although WHA holds 75% stakes in the joint ventures, Fitch will deconsolidate debt and operating cash flows of these joint ventures when analyzing WHA's credit metrics. This is because the projects are likely to be financed by project loans, which means the first priority of the joint ventures' cash flows is to service the obligations under the project loans. Therefore, WHA has less control over the cash flows of the joint ventures. Additionally, WHA says the project loans have no recourse to support from WHA, should the joint ventures fail to make payments. If substantial funding is subsequently provided by WHA to the joint ventures, Fitch would re-assess the non-recourse nature of the structure and may potentially consolidate (fully or partially) the joint venture liabilities on WHA's balance sheet for the purposes of its analysis.

The contribution from the joint ventures to WHA, which will be taken into our consideration in analyzing WHA's credit metrics, is dividend payment. Fitch believes the joint ventures are unlikely to make dividend payments for the first three to four years of the projects.