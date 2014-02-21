By Jeremy Wagstaff
| Singapore
Singapore Feb 21 WhatsApp may be hugely popular
but its forays into Asia, the world's biggest mobile market,
have had mixed success, raising questions about whether it can
sustain the explosive growth Facebook Inc cited to
justify its $19 billion price tag.
Data from app metric company App Annie, for example, shows
that WhatsApp ranks as the top communications app in only three
of 13 Asian countries tracked - Hong Kong, India and Singapore.
"WhatsApp has been a strong player in Asia, but in the past
year has faced strong competition from LINE and WeChat," said
Neha Dharia, India-based analyst for Ovum, a technology
consultancy. "WhatsApp has not been displaced by these players,
but has seen stiff competition in growing its market share."
Facebook said on Wednesday it would buy WhatsApp for $19
billion in cash and stock, in a deal worth more than Facebook
raised in its own IPO.
For sure, WhatsApp has been phenomenally successful. For
many users it has replaced sending costly texts, or SMS
messages. Since its launch in 2009 it has built an active
monthly user base of 450 million users.
A survey by marketing and research company Jana found
WhatsApp to be the most used messaging app in all the countries
it surveyed - India, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and
Mexico - beating competitors by a huge margin. The reason: users
most prize the basic functions it offers - ad-free chat and
photo sharing.
WhatsApp subscribers sent 18 billion messages a day in
January. The overall market is growing rapidly: According to
Ovum, 27.4 trillion such messages were sent last year; this year
that figure will be close to 69 trillion.
CHINA CALLING
By hooking up, Facebook and WhatsApp may be able to take on
those markets that have been elusive to Facebook so far. With
Facebook blocked in China, and lagging Twitter Inc and
Naver Corp's LINE in Japan, WhatsApp "is a potential
avenue for Facebook" into those markets, said Vincent Stevens, a
senior manager for telecoms consultancy Delta Partners.
Forrester, a consultancy, forecasts that China will have
more than 500 million smartphones this year.
And in the fast growing smartphone market of India, says
Neil Shah, research director of devices and ecosystems at
Counterpoint Research, local users now account for almost 9
percent of total active WhatsApp users around the world - some
40 million of them.
But Facebook and WhatsApp face formidable foes. Where once
messaging apps were simply about messaging, now Tencent Holdings
Ltd's WeChat, LINE and KakaoTalk offer a slew of
additional services, from icons and games to buying goods and
services.
"LINE and the others are very different to WhatsApp. They're
much more innovative in the business models they engage in,"
says Michael Vakulenko of VisionMobile, a UK-based consultancy.
"They are innovating much faster than WhatsApp and going in a
different direction."
This could prove decisive in Asia - the biggest battleground
for social messaging apps - where no single player dominates.
Data from market research company Nielsen, for example,
showed BlackBerry Messenger as the most downloaded
messaging app in Indonesia last October, the latest data
available, while Viber, bought by Japanese online retailer
Rakuten Inc for $900 million last week, was the most
popular in the Philippines, and LINE in Thailand.
WhatsApp was third in Indonesia, second in Malaysia and not
in the top-10 in the Philippines or Thailand. And while locals
say WhatsApp remains the default messaging app in Indonesia,
some notice a shift.
FICKLE FORTUNES
Jerry Justianto, who runs a radio station network in
Jakarta, says he's noticing fewer of his friends using WhatsApp
than before. "I think it's reached a plateau in Indonesia," he
said. "I see a lot of WhatsApp accounts in my list are
inactive."
A survey by market research firm On Device Research late
last year found that while nearly two thirds of Indonesians
surveyed had installed WhatsApp, less than half used it at least
once a week, compared to three quarters of Brazilians who had
installed it.
Part of the problem, Justianto says, is that WhatsApp's
approach of linking accounts to a phone number doesn't suit
Indonesians who change their SIM card frequently. "Some of my
early adopter friends are moving to Telegram messenger, where
you can activate multiple devices with one number."
Telegram, which offers much the same features as WhatsApp,
is evidence of the fickleness of users. The app is free and
heavily encrypted, and is popular in some countries. In Spain,
for example, it has risen from its launch last year to be the
No.1 communications app in Google's Play store, at the
expense of WhatsApp, according to App Annie data.
This, said one executive at a handset company in Spain, was
partly because of a viral campaign among users to switch, and
partly because many users dumped WhatsApp before they were
charged at the end of their first, free year.
GETTING USERS TO USE MORE
Across Asia, the fragmentation is evident to users such as
Martin Tomlinson, Asia Pacific director for On Device Research,
who says he has installed at least six messaging apps for work:
"I need to have at least three of these on my phone because
that's how my clients communicate."
LINE, for example, considers its top markets as not only
Japan but also Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia. Now, says Simeon
Cho, general manager at LINE Plus, which handles LINE's ex-Japan
business, the goal is less about winning new users than getting
existing ones to use the app more frequently.
Kakao, which started the KakaoTalk messenger service in 2010
and has since grown rapidly to 130 million users, said it was
also focusing heavily on Southeast Asia, where there is
relatively low smartphone penetration and no dominant messenger
service.
And for China's Tencent, KakaoTalk and LINE are more of a
threat overseas than WhatsApp, as the company's WeChat expansion
is focused on Southeast Asia.
WhatsApp would only pose a serious threat if the likes of
Tencent were to expand farther west. "This means it's now going
to be more difficult for LINE to win in North America and
Europe," said Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based technology consultant.