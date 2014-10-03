BRUSSELS Oct 3 European Union antitrust
regulators approved on Friday a $19 billion offer by Facebook
, the world's most popular social network, for mobile
messaging startup WhatsApp.
The landmark deal is the largest in Facebook's 10-year
history and will give it a strong foothold in the fast-growing
mobile messaging market, pitting it against telecoms companies.
"We have carefully reviewed this proposed acquisition and
come to the conclusion that it would not hamper competition in
this dynamic and growing market. Consumers will continue to have
a wide choice of consumer communications apps," European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
Reuters was the first to report on Sept. 25 that the deal
would be cleared unconditionally.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)