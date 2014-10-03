* Takeover pits Facebook against telecoms operators
* European Commission says deal will not hurt competition
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Facebook, the world's
most popular social network, gained European Union clearance on
Friday for its proposed $19 billion takeover of mobile messaging
startup WhatsApp in a deal setting it against the telecoms
industry.
The landmark deal is the largest in Facebook's 10-year
history and will give it a strong foothold in the fast-growing
mobile messaging market.
WhatsApp is poised to become a potentially powerful rival to
companies such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange
and Telecom Italia with its plan to add free
voice-call services for its 450 million customers later this
year.
The European Commission said the Facebook-WhatsApp deal
would not hurt competition.
"We have carefully reviewed this proposed acquisition and
come to the conclusion that it would not hamper competition in
this dynamic and growing market. Consumers will continue to have
a wide choice of consumer communications apps," European
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
Reuters was the first to report on Sept. 25 that the deal
would be cleared unconditionally.. U.S.
regulators nodded through the deal in April.
WhatsApp and its rivals such as KakaoTalk, China's WeChat
and Viber have in recent years won over telecoms operators'
customers with a free text messaging option, posing a serious
threat to the sector's revenues from this business, which
totalled about $120 billion last year, according to market
researcher Ovum.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Tom Heneghan)