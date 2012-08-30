* Australia sells 1 mln T new-crop wheat in recent deals
* More deals seen likely on fears of Russian export curbs
* Australian prime wheat quoted below U.S. wheat prices
* Russian officials to discuss drought-hit crop on Friday
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
PHUKET, Thailand, Aug 30 Australia, the world's
second-largest wheat exporter, has kicked off new-crop grain
marketing with the sale of 1 million tonnes to Asia, amid
concern that potential Russian curbs on exports of its
drought-hit harvest could lift global prices.
More deals for Australian wheat are likely as buyers
scramble to cover supplies, traders attending a grains industry
conference in Thailand told Reuters.
"Everyone is scared because of the risk to cheap Russian
supplies," said a trader with an international trading company.
"It is best to cover before any export restrictions are
announced by Russia."
The news on Australian wheat exports came as Thailand made
substantial soymeal purchases from the international market,
with Asian importers snapping up grain cargoes amid the U.S
grain belt's worst drought in 56 years.
U.S. wheat notched its biggest daily climb since mid-July on
Wednesday, snapping a five-session losing streak on expectations
that drought will force Russia to limit exports.
DRYNESS IN AUSTRALIA
Australia is also facing dry weather in key producing
regions and there are forecasts that El Nino weather patterns
could hurt the nation's wheat crop.
Dry weather across Western Australia, the largest wheat
producing state in the country, has triggered a series of
forecast downgrades for yield projections although the weather
bureau sees a 70 percent chance for the region to receive above
average rains.
Western Australia typically produces more than a third of
the country's wheat output and any major damage to the crop
could lift global prices.
Australia prime wheat to Asia was sold at about $340-355 per
tonne, free on board, for shipment between January and March, a
second trader said.
"Australian wheat is much cheaper than U.S. wheat," he said.
"The price could go up as Western Australia needs rain and
people are talking about El Nino."
U.S. soft white wheat is being offered in Asia at about $400
per tonne, including cost and freight. This compares with a
similar quality of Australian wheat quoted at $375 per tonne
C&F.
Weather forecasters are predicting an El Nino weather
pattern later this year that will bring dryness from Australia
to India, hurting crops and deepening concerns over global food
shortages.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has said El Nino is already
underway and will last until winter.
Australia is likely to produce about 24 million tonnes of
wheat, down from last year's record crop of nearly 30 million
tonnes, putting exports at about 16 to 17 million tonnes,
traders said.
Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of
soymeal in recent deals, while Vietnam is in the market to cover
about 200,000 tonnes, traders at the conference said, as Asian
buyers resume purchases after staying away for more than two
months.
All eyes are on Russia, where government officials will meet
on Friday to discuss prospects for the drought-hit grain
harvest.
The U.S. Agriculture Department has already cut its forecast
for Russian wheat exports this year to 8 million tonnes from 12
million. The current estimate lowers Russia's percentage of
global wheat exports to about 6 percent.
Russia barred grain exports for almost a year in August 2010
after a severe drought. Some market observers have speculated
that this year's wheat harvest might fall below the crop of
2010, when it brought in 41.5 million tonnes of wheat.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Chris Lewis)