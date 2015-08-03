By Colin Packham
| MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE Aug 4 Australian wheat producers are
losing market share in Indonesia, its single largest customer
and the world's second-biggest wheat importer, as rivals from
the Black Sea take advantage of a bumper crop and lower
transport costs to undercut prices.
Australia, which sold $1.19 billion ($870 million) of wheat
to Indonesia in 2014/15, has traditionally supplied around 60
percent of its near neighbour's imports due to a freight
advantage and the reliability of its quality and supply.
But Russia and the Ukraine, which grow more than three times
as much wheat as Australia, are aggressively marketing at lower
prices, putting a spotlight on Australia's higher output costs
and ageing rail network.
Rated as the world's most expensive country to produce
wheat, Australia has already lost market share in the Middle
East to the Black Sea region and the challenge has shifted to
its back yard.
"It is now cheaper to ship a tonne of wheat from Odessa into
Indonesia than it for us to send a shipment from just west of
Swan Hill to our facility in Geelong," said Mark Palmquist,
managing director and chief executive of grain handler GrainCorp
Ltd.
The 370 km (230 mile) inland journey in the southern state
of Victoria compares with an 11,500 km (7,150 mile) 20-day sea
voyage from the Black Sea to Jakarta. Australian wheat then
faces shipping costs for the 3,000 km journey to Indonesia.
Black Sea wheat is being sold at prices as low as $210 a
tonne, traders said, more than $30 cheaper than Australian
supplies.
The discount in part reflects strong production in Ukraine
and Russia, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
estimates jumped more than 13 percent to nearly 84 million
tonnes last season.
Black Sea wheat exports have increased after Russia removed
a ban on shipments related to earlier sanctions against it, and
have so far been unaffected by tensions with Ukraine.
Further expansion is underway, helped by an improvement in
yields, with Australia's chief commodity forecaster tipping
grain production in Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan to roughly
double to 200 million tonnes by 2019.
At the same time Australia's traditional freight advantage
of more than $10 a tonne is being eroded by a fall in global
freight rates and spending on new Black Sea infrastructure such
as rail lines and ports, driven mostly by foreign investment.
The Black Sea has in the past provided less than 5 percent
of Indonesia's imports, due to both concerns about quality, as
well as price.
But traders said the big price difference meant millers were
looking to buy cheaper wheat from the region to blend with
Australian wheat.
"Black Sea wheat is now a meaningful part of Indonesian
millers' mix," said Andrew Crane, chief executive officer of CBH
Group - Australia's largest grain exporter. "Our freight
advantage is not enough."
AGING INFRASTRUCTURE
A 2014 report by Rabobank pegged wheat production in
Australia as the world's most expensive at nearly $150 a tonne,
due to greater input and labour costs, and high domestic
transportation costs.
"There's no doubt that Indonesian millers are taking more
Black Sea wheat than before," said Greg Harvey, managing
director of Interflour Group, one of Indonesia's largest wheat
importers.
Australia's biggest exporters, cooperative CBH Group and
GrainCorp Ltd have each committed millions of dollars
to address the transport issue in an effort to improve returns
to farmers and boost planting.
They face an ageing rail network that has driven up costs
and driven about half of grain transport on to roads, as well as
governments reluctant to spend more public funds on rail.
"Australia is now heavily reliant on Asia, and in particular
Indonesia, and with an expected low freight environment expected
to continue, suddenly Australia looks vulnerable," said an
executive at a Middle Eastern and Asian miller, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
($1 = 1.3689 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)