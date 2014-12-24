BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
DHAKA Dec 24 Bangladesh's state grain buyer delayed a tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat by two days, an official said.
The tender will open on Jan. 6 instead of Jan. 4 and will be valid until Jan. 19 from Jan. 15 earlier, the official said.
This was the fourth international wheat purchase tender issued by the Directorate General of Food since the current financial year started in July.
The state grains buyer plans to ship in 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015.
Benchmark U.S. wheat edged higher on Wednesday, rising for eight out 10 sessions due to uncertainty over Russian supplies. (Reporting by Ruma Paul, editing by Louise Heavens)
