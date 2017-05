DHAKA Nov 16 Bangladesh will cancel an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, citing higher prices, two officials from the state grains procurement agency said on Wednesday.

Singapore-based Agrocorp made the lowest offer of $248.26 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in the tender, which was the first for the current fiscal year that began in July.

"The offer was high considering global wheat prices," a senior official at the Directorate General of Food, the procurement agency, said.

Another official at the agency, who did not wish to be named, also confirmed the scrapping of the tender.

Only one other trader, Aston, competed for the tender, quoting $250 a tonne, including CIF liner out, meaning the price includes shipping, insurance and discharge costs.

