DHAKA Nov 22 Bangladesh will import 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in a government-to-government deal at $245 a tonne in a bid to build reserves, head of the state grains buyer said on Tuesday.

"We will sign the deal with Russia's state agency soon," Badrul Hasan, the head of the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh's procurement agency, told Reuters.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh had rejected three cargoes of Russian wheat, totalling 150,000 tonnes, over quality concerns. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)