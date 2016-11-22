* To buy Russian wheat at $245/tonne, including freight
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Nov 22 Bangladesh will import 200,000
tonnes of wheat from Russia in a government-to-government deal,
the head of the state grains buyer said on Tuesday, as South
Asia's top wheat buyer builds its reserves.
Earlier this year, Bangladesh rejected three cargoes of
Russian wheat, totalling 150,000 tonnes, over quality
concerns.
"We will sign the deal with Russia's state agency soon,"
Badrul Hasan, the head of the Directorate General of Food,
Bangladesh's procurement agency, told Reuters.
Bangladesh will buy the cargo at $245 a tonne, including
shipping and insurance, he said. That compares with the current
market price of around $216 for U.S. milling wheat, including
freight.
But the price is slightly lower than the lowest offer of
$248.26 a tonne that the state grains buyer received at last
week's tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat which it later
scrapped.
"I don't see any problem with wheat imports given that
global prices of the grain is still low," Hasan said, adding
that the government has around 800,000 tonnes of rice and wheat
in its reserves.
The state grains buyer plans to ship in 500,000 tonnes of
wheat for the current financial year that began in July.
Bangladesh has turned to the Black Sea region for wheat as
supply from India dwindled.
Last year, Bangladesh rejected three shipments involving a
total 125,000 tonnes of French wheat after the grain failed to
match tender specifications. The rejections came after the state
buyer faced severe criticism for importing 200,000 tonnes of
wheat from Brazil, that were later found to have poor quality.
Apart from government purchases, private traders import
about 4 million tonnes of wheat annually to meet growing demand
while the country's domestic output has stagnated at about 1
million tonnes.
Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh's 160 million people,
but wheat consumption is also rising because of lifestyle
changes.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)