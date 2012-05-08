* Millers want to keep access to top-quality wheat
* Some Canada grain handlers see move to mid-quality
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 8 Global wheat importers
fear the quality of Canada's prized spring wheat and durum may
deteriorate once the Canadian Wheat Board loses its marketing
monopoly, creating problems for makers of breads and pasta.
A broad swath of wheat buyers, including Japan, known as the
most quality-conscious wheat importer, has raised concerns that
the consistent, top-quality wheat they have long bought from
Canada may not be the same in the open market system, said Rex
Newkirk, director of research and business development at the
Canadian International Grains Institute (CIGI).
Canada is the world's biggest exporter of spring wheat and
durum wheat.
"We trust Canadian wheat, so if we didn't have the quality
we've had, it would be a catastrophe for us," Miguel Montalban,
production manager of the Harinera La Espiga mill in Mexico
City, told Reuters through an interpreter.
The Wheat Board has held a marketing monopoly over Western
Canada's wheat and barley for export or human consumption for 69
years, but it will on end Aug. 1 under a new Canadian law.
Wheat buyers will then buy Canadian wheat directly from
grain handlers such as Glencore International PLC,
assuming it completes its takeover of Viterra Inc this
summer, Cargill Ltd and Richardson International
Limited.
Eight Latin American wheat buyers, including Montalban,
attended a week-long CIGI program in Winnipeg to study the
properties of Canadian wheat.
The Wheat Board aimed to give farmers the highest possible
returns, but also sought to keep buyers' loyalty by at times
delivering better-quality grain than it was getting paid for,
Newkirk of CIGI said.
"The concern (of millers) is that when grain companies are
selling now, what they might do is sell everything to the lowest
end of the grade," he said. "The grain companies are going to
want to keep those buyers happy, so I don't think they'll
intentionally sell them the bottom of the grade, but ... there's
going to be a bit of a push and shove for a bit."
CIGI is an independent market development institute funded
by farmers, the grain industry and Canadian government.
At least two private grain marketers -- the Canadian arms of
French grain trader Louis Dreyfus Corp and German
trader Toepfer International -- have publicly said that Canada
should grow more mid-quality wheat in light of stiff competition
from the Black Sea region and elsewhere.
Canada's grading and variety registration systems will
remain in the open market, but handlers could encourage farmers
to plant more varieties designed to maximize yield at lower
quality by narrowing their price discount to top-shelf wheats.
If top-quality Canada Western Red Spring Wheat becomes
scarcer, Montalban's mill in Mexico would have to reluctantly
buy U.S. spring wheat that it considers inferior, he said.
The Pastas Capri C.A. mill in Venezuela relies on up to
80,000 tonnes of Canadian durum annually.
"We are very tied to Canadian wheat," said mill manager
Freddy Rivas. "We're concerned about availability in the future,
and quality. We want to know that we can count on that."
The solution lies in millers and wheat exporters clarifying
up front exactly what specifications they need, from protein
content to the level of disease presence, as buyers already do
to source U.S. wheat, Newkirk said.
"We can still provide a reliable product, we just need to
make sure we clearly understand each other."