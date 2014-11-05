(Refiles to reflect that Mayco Export is a division of
Italgrani USA, a durum trader and semolina mill, paragraph 11)
By Michael Hirtzer and David Brough
CHICAGO/LONDON Nov 5 Pasta lovers are not
savoring the lowest wheat prices in years.
This year's wheat harvest was the biggest ever, but the
durum crop - the type of wheat used for pasta - was the smallest
in 13 years. As a result, makers of the Italian cuisine staple
face the highest costs in four years for the prized wheat
variety milled into the semolina flour that makes pasta noodles.
The higher durum prices are likely to be passed on to
consumers.
"The risk is that we can expect additional price increases
(of durum wheat)," Luciano Vagli, export manager with leading
Italian pasta maker Buitoni, told Reuters. "If that were to
happen, we would be forced - not only Buitoni, but all the
industry - to reflect (the cost increase) on the price list.
"All of the producers cannot sustain this high level of (raw
material) prices, and so we may have to ask retailers for higher
prices," he said. "The situation is really volatile."
Italian consumers will be hardest hit by any price increase
as they eat an average 25.3 kilograms (55.8 lbs) of pasta per
year, compared with 8.8 kg (19.4 lbs) per year in the United
States, 8.1 kg (17.9 lbs) in France, 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs) in Britain
and just 1.7 kg (3.7 lbs) in Japan, according to the EU Pasta
Manufacturers Association, UNAFPA.
Durum thrives in desert-like conditions of dry, hot days and
cool nights, which produce bright yellow grain kernels that
result in golden pasta noodles. Rains in North America,
accounting for around two-thirds of global exports, late in the
growing season and during harvest led to poorly colored, or
bleached, kernels and increased fungus that damaged the grain.
Bruce Burnett, crop specialist at Winnipeg-based grain
marketer CWB, said less than a quarter of Western Canadian durum
was likely to rate in the top two quality grades, close to an
all-time low. Canada is the world's top durum exporter.
"The buyers that want the top end are pushing it hard," said
Jim Peterson, marketing director of the wheat commission in
North Dakota, which produces more than half of the durum grown
in the United States.
The sub-quality North American crops came after smaller
harvests in the European Union, Turkey and Algeria, with the
global durum crop down 12 percent from a year ago to 33.3
million tonnes, according to the International Grains Council.
"The price of flour has doubled since earlier this year,"
said Hank Thilmony, executive vice president at Mayco Export
Inc, a division of semolina miller Italgrani USA.
In France, the EU's largest durum producer, prices have
climbed to about 450 euros ($573) from about 250 euros ($319) a
tonne before this summer's harvest. DUR-RENLPL-P1
"Today if we impacted the entire rise in durum prices on
final products it would account for a rise of 20-25
percent," Jean-Philippe Lefrancois, director general of pasta,
semolina and couscous maker Alpina Savoie, told Reuters.
He noted that the trend this year was similar to 2007-2008
when French cash prices surged to 525 euros ($669) a tonne.
The 170-year-old Alpina Savoie, France's third-largest pasta
maker, had filed for bankruptcy in 2008 to gain court protection
from creditors after it was unable to offset higher durum wheat
costs by raising its prices.
"When prices soar at this level, there is just not enough
material. The Canadians think that they will be able to sell it
at higher price later so they sell very small amounts at an
insane price," said Xavier Riescher, director general of the
EU's second-largest pasta maker, Panzani.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices remain
near the lowest levels in four years amid plentiful supplies of
varieties used to make bread, cake and biscuits. Milling-quality
hard amber durum is fetching as much as $22 per bushel in the
United States while benchmark soft red winter wheat struggles to
command a quarter of that price, trading at around $5.25 a
bushel on Wednesday.
$1 = 0.8004 euro
(Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris, Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Matthew
Lewis)