By Maha El Dahan and Ehab Farouk
ABU DHABI/CAIRO, June 8 Egypt's reported record
local wheat purchases of 5 million tonnes so far this season
suggest chronic smuggling has been worsened by an inflated
government purchasing price that is up to $200 a tonne above the
market, traders and experts say.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, annually fixes a
local procurement price for Egyptian wheat that is above global
prices in an attempt to encourage farmers to grow the crop.
But the high price has led over the years to a smuggling
business, where foreign wheat is sold to the government, mostly
Russian, falsely labelled as Egyptian.
Traders say as much as 1 million tonnes of the 5 million
bought this season could be foreign wheat and 400,000 tonnes
could also be Egyptian wheat stored from the 2014 season.
"It's simple economics, when there is a big price difference
between Egyptian wheat and foreign wheat it will be too tempting
for some traders not to sell their imported wheat as local to
the government," a top Egyptian wheat expert who has worked
closely with the government told Reuters.
Adding to the controversy, the supply ministry raised its
target of total purchases on Thursday to 5.3 million tonnes from
the previously announced 3.7 million tonnes.
Small-scale local traders usually approach farmers before
the harvest season and strike a deal to buy their crop at a
price lower than that announced by the government and then sell
it when procurement starts, adding in some wheat they have
already imported into the country to make a profit.
"They convince the farmers that they are taking on some of
their transport costs and that the quality of their wheat is
lower than what is demanded and take it for a cheaper price, and
then they can easily mix it in their bags with foreign wheat,"
the expert said.
This year, a total of 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.3
billion) has been allocated for local wheat purchases. The fixed
price is 420 Egyptian pounds ($55) per ardeb, which is
equivalent to about 150 kg.
The difference in price per tonne between Egyptian wheat and
imported wheat is between $168 and $200 a tonne.
"This volume at this time of year has never been so much but
also the price difference hasn't been that much, between the
value of what the government is paying for the domestic crop and
the value of the global market," said one European trader.
The Egyptian supply ministry said the wide price gap acted
as an incentive for Egyptian farmers to sell more of their crop
to the government but traders disagree.
Egypt bought 3.7 million tonnes of local wheat in the 2014
season, 1.6 million tonnes lower than this year's expected
target.
"There's definitely some Russian, Ukrainian and maybe some
French (wheat)," another trader said.
The supply ministry refutes claims of smuggling and insists
the wheat is being rigorously inspected.
"There are very stringent committees formed by the supply
ministry, the agriculture ministry, the committee for
supervision on imports and exports and other bodies to ensure
that no wheat is mixed," Mahmoud Diab, spokesman for the supply
ministry, said.
But with no clear specifications for the different grades of
and quality of Egyptian wheat and lack of advanced inspection
methods, it is easy for the problem to persist, the wheat expert
said.
"Unless we follow advanced systems of inspection and clearly
grade the wheat and give realistic prices this will remain a
challenge," he said.
