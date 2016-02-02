* Traders shaken by mixed signals from Egypt
* Egypt is world's biggest importer
* Politically-explosive commodity
* No bids submitted, tender cancelled
(Adds GASC direct contract, quotes, background)
By Maha El Dahan and Eric Knecht
ABU DHABI/CAIRO Feb 2 Rattled by stringent new
import rules, Egypt's wheat suppliers boycotted en masse a state
tender on Tuesday, pushing the world's biggest purchaser of the
commodity towards a crisis that could threaten its strategic
grain reserves.
Wheat supplies, critical to a bread subsidy programme that
feeds tens of millions, are a red line in Egypt, the most
populous Arab country. When Egyptians rose up against autocrat
Hosni Mubarak in 2011, a signature chant was "Bread, freedom and
social justice".
Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), confirmed it received no offers in its
tender, and said it was now looking for a direct contract for 3
million tonnes of wheat, something traders said was unrealistic.
"Negotiations are ongoing now for the import of 3 million
tonnes outside of the tender process," Mamdouh Abdel Fattah,
Vice Chairman of GASC, told Reuters, without elaborating.
The move by traders to shun Tuesday's tender was prompted by
mounting concerns that their shipments would be rejected at the
country's ports because of tough new import standards.
"I cannot remember a GASC tender ever being cancelled for
lack of offers, certainly not in recent years," one Europe-based
trader said.
The shelved tender comes after a 63,000 tonne wheat shipment
was rejected by GASC this week for containing traces of ergot, a
common grains fungus, despite it meeting the 0.05 percent
threshold allowed by the authority's specifications.
Traders viewed the shipment, supplied by Bunge, as a crucial
test for whether Egypt would stick to a stringent new zero-ergot
standard they say makes doing business here prohibitively
expensive.
"People had expected the Bunge ship to be accepted and there
was great concern when it was rejected," the same European-based
trader said.
Mixed signals among authorities have deepened concerns.
The supply ministry, which includes GASC, has baffled
traders in recent weeks by assuring them their shipments would
be permitted with ergot levels up to 0.05 percent -- a common
international standard -- even as agricultural authorities have
rejected all shipments above zero.
Traders say it is impossible to guarantee the complete
absence of ergot.
"The risk of bidding in GASC tenders is now too high. It is
not possible to guarantee zero ergot content from any origin and
the likelihood that cargoes will be rejected is so high that it
is not possible to add a risk premium," another trader said.
So far, Egypt has rejected three wheat import shipments due
to the presence of ergot, a ministry of agriculture spokesman
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Uncertainty over Egypt's reliability as a customer has hit
markets at a time of global oversupply, helping push European
wheat prices this week to new contract lows.
Suppliers -- many of whom have continued to supply Egypt
despite payment delays caused by the country's ongoing foreign
currency shortage -- decided on Tuesday that the added layer of
risk brought about by the ergot saga was simply too much.
"Unless Egypt changes its rules it could face trouble
importing," said the first European trader.
CRITICAL RESERVES
Egypt imports around 10 million tonnes of wheat each year,
most of which goes to providing cheap, subsidised bread to feed
its exploding population of 90 million.
Egypt has said it has enough strategic wheat supplies to
last until May 11, but this number includes shipments that had
not yet arrived, including the recently rejected 63,000 tonnes.
Much of the country's calculated reserves sit outside Egypt
in shipments that still may be rejected, traders said, raising
the possibility that reserves could hit critical levels sooner
than anticipated.
"This shows how an argument between the two ministries is
risking the supply of a strategic commodity like wheat," a
Cairo-based trader said.
"They have to think of their reserves, if they are counting
in the problematic shipments in them the figure is misleading,"
he added.
Another Cairo-based trader issued a more dire warning.
"This is a matter of national security for Egypt...You
cannot leave the country without wheat for bread."
(Reporting by Eric Knecht, Maha El Dahan and Michael Hogan,
additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris; Writing by Eric
Knecht; Editing by Michael Georgy and David Evans)