* State-buyer GASC says offer prices were too high * Traders say premium charged due to regulatory uncertainty * Egypt is world's biggest importer of wheat (Recasts with tender cancellation) By Michael Hogan and Maha El Dahan HAMBURG/ABU DHABI, Feb 5 Egypt cancelled a tender to buy wheat on Friday after receiving only four offers that were well above prices quoted in an Algerian deal this week, suggesting Cairo continues to suffer from the confusion over its import regulations. Egypt's agriculture ministry shocked grain traders last month when it said it would not accept wheat containing any traces of ergot, a fungus common in wheat worldwide, after rejecting a 63,000-tonne shipment of French wheat. After traders boycotted a tender on Tuesday, the ministry changed tack on Wednesday and said it would allow wheat imports with up to 0.05 percent levels of ergot. But the low number of offers in Friday's tender for an unspecified amount of wheat, and the high prices quoted, suggest traders remain wary. "We have still not received an official confirmation from the agriculture ministry that it will allow the 0.05 percent ergot tolerance level in wheat imports and this is making it too risky to offer," one European trader said. "There is still great uncertainty among the international trading houses." Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat and supplies are a hot-button issue as they are critical to a bread subsidy programme that feeds tens of millions. When Egyptians rose up against autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, a signature chant was "Bread, freedom and social justice". Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Friday it had cancelled the tender because the prices on offer were too high. One Cairo-based trader said those who participated in the tender put a risk premium on their offer. "The spread in prices is between $16 to $20 above market," he said. The lowest offer was $186.64 a tonne FOB, or 195.44 a tonne including shipping costs (C&F) for wheat sourced from France, traders said. They said the lowest offer was well above the price of about $178 a tonne c&f paid by Algeria in a wheat purchase reported on Thursday. "The extra commercial risk because of the ergot problem is being reflected in higher offers which will raise the cost of Egypt's imports," one trader said. "There would be big costs if shipments are refused after all." Participation in the tender was also lower than the seven trading houses that offered in a tender on Jan. 21, while 16 companies took part in GASC's tender on Dec. 23 before the ergot issue intensified. Traders said these offers were submitted in the tender in dollars a tonne fob: Seller FOB Origin Tonnes Ports Soufflet 186.64 France 60,000 Two ports Union Co. 190.41 Russia 60,000 Novorossiysk Cargill 192.00 France 60,000 Dunkirk, one port Ameropa 193.55 Romania 60,000 Constanta Traders said these offers were made in the separate freight tender to provide ocean shipping for the wheat in dollars per tonne: Freight Offer Port Ameropa 4.33 Constanta NNC 5.99 Constanta NNC 6.79 Novorossiysk Union Co. 5.59 Novorossiysk NNC 8.80 France Traders said that including ocean shipping costs, these were the lowest offers in the tender in c&f terms in dollars per tonne: Seller FOB Freight C&F Origin Tonnes Soufflet 186.64 8.80 195.44 France 60,000 Union Co. 190.41 5.59 196.00 Russia 60,000 Ameropa 193.55 4.33 197.88 Romania 60,000 Cargill 192.00 8.80 200.80 France 60,000 The Friday tender had sought March 2-11 shipment. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Maha El Dahan, Eric Knecht and Valerie Parent; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)