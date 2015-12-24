(Adds quote, detail)

PARIS Dec 24 Euronext still plans to retain only one wheat futures contract in the medium term, but could choose its older No. 2 version in the face of minimal liquidity in its recently launched No. 3 contract, the European exchange said on Thursday.

Euronext announced on Wednesday it would open 2018 positions for its No. 2 contract <0#BL2:>, reversing previous plans to phase it out by then in favour of the No. 3 contract that has higher quality specifications.

The No. 2 contract is a price benchmark for the European wheat sector and Euronext's biggest commodity market.

The prolonging of the No. 2 contract was requested by option dealers who wanted to be able to trade further-away positions, Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters.

"Euronext has to let the market choose, and participants have decided to concentrate liquidity in the No. 2 contract," he said.

The No. 3 contract was launched in March to offer higher milling quality and a wider physical delivery zone, in response to market upheaval caused by a rain-hit French harvest in 2014.

But the fact this year's harvest yielded much better crop quality has curbed interest in the market for hedging against the No. 3 contract, Raevel said.

He reiterated that the exchange's objective was to operate a single contract after the No. 2 contract adopts the same quality specifications as the No. 3 version as of September 2017, but that the choice of contract would reflect market interest.

Regarding the additional delivery points offered by the No. 3 contract, Euronext had not yet discussed with silo operators whether these could be added to No. 2, Raevel said.

The launch of the No. 3 contract was also seen by traders as a riposte to plans by the world's biggest futures operator, CME Group, to launch a rival European wheat market.

However, CME's efforts have been hampered by difficulties in getting French grain handlers to sign up as delivery silos, with traders citing legal and tax issues. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jason Neely and Dale Hudson)