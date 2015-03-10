* Euronext faced with slow start for premium wheat futures
* Says new contract offers attractive delivery points, fees
* To drop No. 2 contract despite opening March 2018 futures
(Recasts with Euronext commodities head, trader comment)
By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz
PARIS, March 10 Euronext plans to drop
its established wheat futures before the 2018 harvest in favour
of a just-launched premium wheat contract, the exchange said on
Tuesday, shrugging off an awkward start for the new product.
Euronext has touted its new No. 3 premium milling wheat
contract <0#BMS:> as the answer to failings exposed by a
rain-hit harvest last year. It also seen by traders as a riposte
to plans by the world's biggest futures operator CME Group
to launch a rival European wheat market.
After a promising debut on March 2, activity in the new
contract has dried up. Open interest has decreased and some
sessions have seen no trades, leaving market participants
doubtful about its short-term prospects.
Euronext said it would open the March 2018 position on the
established No. 2 wheat contract <0#BL2:> on Wednesday, after
previously indicating it might not do so in order to usher out
the older contract.
But the exchange still planned to discontinue the No. 2
contract after the 2017/18 crop year and expected market users
to be won over by features of the new product, Olivier Raevel,
commodities director at Euronext, said.
"The two contracts are going to converge because operators
are going to move towards the one which has more delivery points
and which offers adjusted fees," he told Reuters.
Euronext had previously decided to upgrade the quality
specifications of the No. 2 contract from 2017, but Raevel said
it would not be offering the Atlantic coast delivery silos or
fee discounts that are available with the premium futures.
"There won't be any more delivery silos added to the No. 2
contract and there won't be any positions opened for the 2018/19
season," he said.
This means Euronext will not open the September 2018
position for the old contract, as would have normally occurred
in September this year in line with the three-year trading
horizon it offers for wheat.
Euronext has also pointed to the fact new commodity
derivatives take time to develop, and some traders say the new
product could gain momentum from 2016 since participants have
relatively few forward positions in place beyond this year.
But traders say it still marks an uncomfortable transition
for Euronext's wheat market, its flagship commodity product.
Traders note the physical market, which uses futures for
pricing in commercial contracts, is for now reluctant to abandon
the proven liquidity of the No. 2 futures.
"There won't be a real need for this new contract until
there are physical contracts priced against the No. 3 futures,"
one futures dealer said.
"It's a bit late for the No. 3 to work for 2015 delivery
positions, unless there is a weather risk to the harvest."
(Editing by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)