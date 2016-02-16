(Repeats with no changes. Karen Braun is a Reuters market
analyst. Views expressed are her own.)
By Karen Braun
LONDON Feb 16 When it comes to the global wheat
trade, some exporters are thriving this year even amidst record
supply and reduced demand, though not all participants are so
lucky.
Last year's record world wheat harvest and the lack of
concern for the current wheat crop have slowed the market, but
weak currencies have propped up trade for many major wheat
exporting nations, excluding the United States based on the
strong dollar.
The European Union plus six other countries will make up 85
percent of global wheat trade in 2015/16, but some are having
better luck than others. The Black Sea is cementing itself as
top wheat exporter, while recent policy changes in Argentina
have also tipped the scales in its favour. (tmsnrt.rs/1Xte3KM)
France, which exports more than half of the EU's wheat, had
a shaky start to the 2015/16 marketing year though the outlook
remains mixed. The United States is undeniably bringing up the
rear, as it expects to export the lowest wheat volume since
1971/72.
WINS FOR BLACK SEA, ARGENTINA
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ukraine and
Russia are expected to export 39 million tonnes of wheat in the
2015/16 marketing year, a massive 14 percent increase on the
record volume of 2014/15.
Ukraine is surely doing its part. According to the
agriculture minister, Ukraine has exported 11.1 million tonnes
of wheat since July 1 as compared to 8.7 million tonnes at the
same point last year. The agriculture ministry expects that a
record 16.5 million tonnes of wheat will be shipped in 2015/16.
The Federal Customs Service of Russia reported that as of
Feb. 10, marketing year-to-date wheat exports totalled 17.2
million tonnes, 8 percent down from the same point last year.
However, the agriculture minister expects that total 2015/16
wheat exports will grow by 3 percent over last year's volume.
The drop in Russian shipments can be partially blamed on the
wheat export tax, which was introduced last July and increased
in October. Also slowing Russian wheat exports is that Turkey,
one of the key buyers of Russian wheat, harvested a record wheat
crop this year.
A boost in Russian wheat shipments could be in store as a
change to the export tax has been rumoured in recent weeks.
There has been talk of a likely increase to the tax rate based
on continued rouble weakening. But on Feb. 11, Russia's First
Deputy Minister of Agriculture suggested the tax rate should be
closer to zero, which would further favour Russian wheat.
Even without an adjustment to the Russian export tax, based
on the current and expected rate of progress, Ukraine and Russia
together are still expected to easily take the title of the
world's top wheat exporter in 2015/16.
Argentina's export efforts have been aided by recent policy
changes. The newly elected administration eliminated both export
taxes and quotas on wheat and corn at the end of last year.
As of its February report, USDA expects that shipped
Argentine wheat volume in 2015/16 will be the largest in at
least three years. However, since the export policy reform came
mid-season, Argentine wheat can likely expect greater impacts on
both its production and export programmes for next season, and
beyond.
JURY OUT ON FRANCE
Concern arose in France late last year as year-to-date wheat
exports were sharply down from typical levels for Europe's
largest wheat exporting country. However, big volumes in
December and January have picked up some of the lost ground.
Wheat exports out of France in December and January were the
second largest volume for that period in at least six years.
Still, French farm office FranceAgriMer cut exports
each month from November to January, which now stand at 18.3
million tonnes.
Despite the recent uptick, overall French wheat shipments
are still at a six-year low since the marketing year began on
July 1. The recent controversy over the ergot fungus fueled by
key buyer Egypt has not helped, as a French shipment was
rejected in December for containing above-the-limit levels of
the fungus.
Current port activity suggests that just over 500,000 tonnes
of soft wheat is scheduled to be loaded at French ports in the
middle 10 days of February, with the main recipients being
Algeria and Morocco.
If this pace was assumed for the entire month, February
could be another huge month for France in terms of wheat export
volume, which they really need right now as stock forecasts
continue to rise, and another record crop could be harvested
this year.
UNITED STATES PULLS THE SHORT STRAW
United States wheat sales are at the lowest levels in more
than 4 years, largely owing to the strong dollar. Weekly sales
as reported by USDA have been particularly sluggish over the
last month, undershooting the trade estimates almost every time.
Even though year-to-date wheat exports (June 1-Jan. 31) are
only down 11 percent on the same period last year, accumulated
weekly sales volumes since June 1 are down 18 percent on the
year, and the gap continues to widen. (tmsnrt.rs/1XtgT2D)
USDA is expecting quite a large 2015/16 U.S. wheat carryout,
which is currently estimated to be the second largest in 28
years, narrowly behind 2009/10. Though unlike most instances,
these large stocks are not the result of prosperous harvests, as
recent U.S. wheat crops have been generally average.
The recent problems plaguing U.S. wheat exports were perhaps
best illustrated last month when Argentina shipping data
revealed that U.S. buyers purchased two cargoes of Argentine
wheat instead of buying domestically, since shipping wheat
across the equator had actually become more cost effective.
(Reporting by Karen Braun, editing by David Evans)