By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, July 3 France's seed industry is under
pressure to help boost the protein content of wheat as the
European Union's largest exporter of the grain looks to
safeguard sales overseas and to its own bakers and animal feed
makers.
Buyers check protein content to judge milling quality, yet
French producers in recent years have tended to neglect it in
favour of yield and other factors.
That has raised concern that the European Union's largest
wheat exporter could lose ground in lucrative markets in Africa
and the Middle East.
Buyers could also be tempted to turn to cheaper eastern
Europe or Black Sea origins.
The average protein content in last year's French soft wheat
harvest was 11.2 percent, the lowest since 2001, while importers
often request a minimum 11.5 percent.
Farm Minister Stephane Le Foll raised the alarm after the
harvest, saying there was a danger of losing export markets.
The government made it mandatory from July 1 to specify
wheat protein content in commercial contracts in an attempt to
develop a price differential and provide an incentive for
farmers to raise it.
Farm commodity exports - mainly wheat - help keep a lid on
France's 61.2 billion euro ($83.5 billion) trade deficit with a
surplus of 4.4 billion euros in 2013, farm ministry data showed.
The government ruling prompted a reaction across the sector.
Euronext said it was considering adding the specification to its
wheat futures <0#BL2:>, while seed producers are making
protein-rich wheat varieties a priority.
"What just happened will concretely mean that in the next
selection we will make protein the key factor as we weigh
criteria," Thomas Poissonnet, head of grain products France at
Syngenta, said during a visit at the company's grain
research center in Orgerus, west of Paris.
MORE WEIGHT
Seed makers can choose to focus on several criteria as they
create a strain, such as yield, insect resistance or specific
weight, another measure of quality for bread-making.
About 80 new wheat strains are tested per year in France,
the world's largest seed exporter.
Only half of these make it to a second round, and eventually
around 20 to 30 are registered in the official catalogue. There
were 336 different types of wheat available for sale in the
country in 2014.
"French wheat has been usually light in terms of protein,"
said Thierry Ronsin, head of grain research Europe at French
cooperative group Limagrain, the EU's top wheat seeds producer
through its branch Vilmorin.
"The new policy means that in the future, we'll give it more
weight during the selection process of new strains."
Protein is important for exporters and also for France's own
flour, bakery, starch and animal feed industries, with the
latter compensating low protein levels in wheat with mostly
imported soybeans.
TARGET ATTAINABLE
Seed selection is not the only way farmers can increase
protein. Growing techniques, such as applying nitrogen
fertiliser in more frequent, smaller quantities can also help,
experts say.
Technical institute Arvalis, seed makers, growers, flour
producers, feed makers, wheat exporters and officials earlier
this year agreed on a joint plan to boost protein levels.
Seed makers believe the target of wheat crops with a
consistent average content of at least 11.5 percent protein is
attainable within three to five years.
It takes about seven to 10 years to develop a new strain but
many companies started to test some protein-richer seeds several
years ago, which should speed up the process.
New seeds would still need to pass a final test to be
adopted by cooperatives and farmers, said Olivier Druelle, head
of grain seeds development at Semences de France, a branch of
French cooperative InVivo.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Andrew Callus
and Jason Neely)