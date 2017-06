NEW DELHI, March 6 India is expected to discuss the issue of allowing additional exports of wheat on Thursday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

"The proposal is on the agenda for tomorrow's cabinet meeting and let's see what happens," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, was expected to allow an extra 5 million tonnes soon.

India, struggling to curb huge stocks of grains, has already approved exports of 4.5 million tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar)