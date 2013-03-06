* India struggles to cope with a record stockpile of grains
* Call for additional ports to be allowed to export grains
* More Indian wheat exports could weigh on global prices
* Cumbersome tender process has held back exports so far
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, March 6 India will do everything it
can to push record volumes of wheat onto the global market to
cut massive stocks, a senior farm ministry official said on
Wednesday, in a move that could hit shipments of other grains
using rail and congested ports.
The world's No. 2 wheat producer is expecting another bumper
harvest to start rolling in within weeks but lacks the
warehouses needed to weatherproof a grain mountain that is big
enough could feed its 500 million poor for a year.
It could decide to allow another five million tonnes of
wheat exports as early as Thursday, government sources have said
-- more than doubling the sales already approved to about 9.5
million tonnes.
The surge of supply on top of better harvests expected from
Australia, the United States and the Black Sea, would put
further pressure on global prices. Benchmark Chicago wheat
prices fell to an eight-month low last week on a better
outlook for the U.S. crop.
"Wheat exports are a priority issue as the new harvest is
about to begin later in the month," said the farm ministry
official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to
speak to the media.
Shifting such huge volumes in India -- a third of what top
exporter the United States ships in a year -- would put a big
strain on limited rail and port capacity and hit private
exports.
The wheat harvest starts arriving later this month and picks
up during April. By June, total grains stocks will hit a record
100 million tonnes, with only half of that finding room in silos
safe from the drenching June to September monsoon rains.
"India has a golden opportunity, at least for the next few
months," said Sanjeev Garg, chief executive at CommCorp
International, a New Delhi-based trading company.
But India's railways are short of freight cars and the
government itself says it needs an 80 percent jump in port
capacity by 2017 to cope with a trade boom in Asia's
third-largest economy.
KNOCK ON IMPACT
The country's increasingly wealthy 1.2 billion population is
clamouring for all kinds of goods not easily available at home,
from luxury cars and clothes to better quality cooking oils and
lentils. At the same time, the government wants to boost exports
to address a record current account deficit.
While prioritising wheat could help shipments of that
commodity, other trade could suffer in the country, which became
the world's biggest rice exporter in 2012.
"Since India's capacity is limited whichever way they slice
it is going to have a knock on effect on something else," said a
Singapore-based grains trader.
Last year, ships waiting to load Indian corn faced delays of
up to two months on the east coast last year as infrastructure
bottlenecks and monsoon rains delayed shipments.
"It was horrible at the end of last year when you had ships
waiting for two months on the east coast, particularly corn
ships," said one Singapore-based trader with a global trading
company. "There was virtual gridlock."
Raising the number of ports allowed to handle grains could
help in the short-term, industry experts said.
"Many small and big ports have been constructed in the last
few years but they haven't been notified. So the (Food
Corporation of India) can't export grains from these ports,"
said Anil Devli, chief executive of the Indian National
Shipowners Association.
Ports on both sides of the country are currently handling
wheat sales, which are going both to the Middle East and to
clients in Asia such as Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand who
are buying it for animal feed.
Oilmeal exports could face a short-term squeeze while in the
case of rice, the main casualty will be basmati, as it is mostly
exported from the west coast where wheat volumes are higher.
Some relief could from a slump in iron ore exports in the
last year after a mining ban in key producing states, although
transportation would be more expensive.
And red tape may yet stymie the government's export aims.
"It is nearly impossible for the government agencies to
export 9.5 million tonnes wheat. Their tendering process is very
time consuming. India never exported this much," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a global grains trading firm who
declined to be named.
The country has only managed to ship 3 million tonnes almost
a year after giving a green light for 4.5 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI, Mayank
Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI and Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Writing
by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Ed Davies)