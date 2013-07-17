SEOUL, July 17 South Korean flour millers are seeking a combined 106,100 tonnes of Australian milling wheat via tenders for October and December arrivals, traders said on Wednesday. Of the total, CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 66,100 tonnes for November and December arrivals via tenders to close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, traders said. Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking 40,000 tonnes for arrivals between October and November via a separate tender also to close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, they said. CJ usually imports about 30,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat a month, while Daehan monthly buys 30,000-40,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat, traders noted. Details of the tenders are as follows: - CJ TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 35,200 Nov 1-30, 2013/Incheon, Busan 30,900 Dec 1-31, 2013/Incheon, Busan - Daehan TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 40,000 Oct 15-Nov 15, 2013/ Incheon (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)