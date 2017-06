SEOUL, June 12 South Korea's DongA One Corportaion is seeking 26,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between August 15 and September 15 via a tender on Tuesday, traders said.

The tender to buy milling wheat of U.S. origin will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday, they said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)