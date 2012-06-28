UPDATE 1-UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports re-introduces tanker restrictions
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp and DongA One Corp have bought a total of 25,500 tonnes of milling wheat from Itochu Corp via a tender on Wednesday, traders said on Thursday.
The companies bought the U.S. origin milling wheat at about $300 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said. The products will be delivered in early October. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports re-introduces tanker restrictions
SHANGHAI, June 8 The global aircraft leasing industry has likely hit a peak, after expanding at a frenetic pace over the past few decades, with competition from new Chinese players dragging down rentals and returns, senior industry executives said this week.