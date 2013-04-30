April 30 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 48,900 tonnes of U.S. origin milling wheat for July shipment via tenders closing at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday, a source at the company said. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES PORT SHIPMENT 23,900 Incheon July 1-31, 2013 25,000 Busan July 1-31, 2013 (Reporting By Narae Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)