BRIEF-Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 40 pct to 70 pct
March 31Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd :
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking 15,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for October arrival via a tender on Friday, traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, they said. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 15,000 Early October, 2013/Incheon, Busan (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
* As at 31 march 2017, a cumulative total of 1.2 million notes have been bought back