BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store to pay cash 0.9 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :
SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd bought 30,000 tonnes of Canadian milling wheat for September arrival via a tender which closed on Friday, traders said.
The flour miller purchased the wheat product from Cargill, which sought No. 2 or better Canada Western Red Spring, they said. One source said it bought at around $314 per tonne on a free on board (FOB) basis.
The product will arrive at the ports of Incheon and Busan. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 31Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Toho Audit Corporation as auditor, effective May 18
* FY profit before taxation of 41.1 million rupees versus 12.0 million rupees year ago