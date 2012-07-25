WRAPUP 3-Trump says Qatar row shows his Middle East trip "paying off"
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Adds market disruption, USAF comment, other details)
SEOUL, July 25 South Korea's DongA One Corp and Samyang Milmax Corp sought a combined 23,000 tonnes of milling wheat while Daehan Flour Mills, Samhwa Flour Mills and Daesun Flour Mills have sought 29,000 tonnes, via tenders, traders said.
The milling wheat of the U.S. origin for DongA and Samyang will arrive to the port of Pyongtaek in late October, traders said.
The wheat product of the U.S. origin for the other tender, will arrive to the port of Incheon in November, they added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Adds market disruption, USAF comment, other details)
June 6 Shares of HD Supply Holdings sank as much as 19 percent after the construction materials supplier reported another drop in margins at its biggest unit, while announcing the sale of its second-biggest unit, where margins have been relatively steady.